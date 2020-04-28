The PDT filed a writ of mandamus this Wednesday, at the Supreme Federal Court, to bar the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the general directorate of the Federal Police, in what promises to be the first action against President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision.

In the action, the party alleges that the president incurred abuse of power for misuse of purpose when appointing the delegate for the function, whose appointment was published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday, with the intention of “meddling in the performance of the Federal Police” .

“In the end, the intention is to set up a private equipment – more than a political one, therefore – of a body qualified by law as

of State “, says the petition.

In the action, the speeches of the ex-minister of Justice Sergio Moro are mentioned, in which he recounts conversations in which the president would have admitted the intention to interfere in the PF, the exchange of messages in which Bolsonaro points out as a reason for the replacement of the former director-general Maurício Valeixo investigations about Bolsonar deputies, and Ramage’s personal relationship with the president’s children.

The PDT’s writ of mandamus was the first to be filed against the delegate’s possession, but it should not be the last. Another opposition party, PSOL, and the right-wing Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL), also prepare popular actions against the nomination.

Ramage, who has been a PF delegate for 15 years, was Bolsonaro’s security chief after the then candidate was stabbed while campaigning in Juiz de Fora (MG) and in that role he became close to the president and his children. After the election, he was a special advisor to the Government Secretariat until June last year, when he was appointed to head the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

