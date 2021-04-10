PCR tests detect two positive cases in Mallorca

04/10/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Mallorca has announced that after the PCR tests carried out on Friday they have been detected two positive cases for covid-19 in their ranks, without specifying the identity of those infected.

“Both are well, isolated in their homes and complying with health protocols”, says the Balearic entity in a statement.

“The health authorities are aware of this and, together with the club’s medical services, are monitoring the status of both,” the note adds.

Mallorca states that the rest of the squad, coaching staff and employees are “in perfect condition after carrying out a second PCR test today (Saturday)”.

The vermilion team, second in the SmartBank League with 65 points, receives CD Lugo this Sunday at the Son Moix stadium.