PCIe SSD for heavy duty

Solid state drives monopolize internal consumer storage, both in retail sales for equipment upgrades and installed in new equipment. Actually, we have already forgotten the launch of a hard disk, although its use is still massive in servers and data centers and can continue to be used by consumers in external storage or NAS.

GIGABYTE M30 is another series that will join a huge catalog. Will be offered in form factor M.2-2280 that has been imposed on SSDs that use the PCI-Express interface, in this case 3.0 with four lanes (x4) supported.

The drives combine an unknown controller (presumably from Phison) with 256 Mbytes of DDR3L DRAM memory used as 3-layer 3D TLC NAND flash and cache. Its performance rises to 3,500 / 3,000 Mbytes per second in sequential data transfers on read / write, respectively, and 4K random writes of up to 332,000 IOPS.

This level of performance is almost at the maximum of what the PCIe 3.0 interface can offer and if you want something more, you know, PCIe 4.0 awaits you, which offers spectacular performance for the internal storage of any PC, although not all computers do. bear. The AORUS Gen4 is the latest model from the manufacturer.

The GIGABYTE M30s do not include a heatsink, although the brand claims to have used a high-density PCB with thicker copper layers to reduce the controller temperature by up to 15 degrees and the temperature of the NAND flash memory by up to 5 degrees. You already know that these units get quite hot (especially in laptops that have less space) and it is advisable to include an additional heatsink. Many SSDs usually include them and the high-end motherboards do too.

They will be offered in storage capacities of 512 Gbytes and 1 Tbyte with a five-year warranty and they can be handled with a new version of the SSD Tool Box control software. No price has been provided, but they must be in line with the market average. Until this year economic, because we fear that prices are going to rise and a lot due to the lack of stock that plagues the reports and in general the entire industry.