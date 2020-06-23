If you are not very educated on the subject of computer electronics, you will think that this article is complicated. But none of that, PCI Express are nothing more than interfaces frequently used to connect extensions to the operating base of your computer. In this article we will indicate below everything related to this useful and skillful interface.

What are PCI Express?

As we already mentioned in the introduction, these are an interface for your computer. The abbreviations PCI mean in English Peripheral Component Interconnect and are average interfaces that serve to connect external hardware to the main board of your computer. In other words, this interface links internal expansion cards such as sound cards, graphics cards, Ethernet adapters and Wi-Fi to the center of the computer.

In addition, you can use this type of interface to connect some types of solid state hard drives, which are very fast par excellence.

What are the sizes and inputs of the PCI Express?

In order for you to interconnect the cards or extensions to the central board, PCI Express has provided you with physical inputs. The frequent slots you can see on motherboards are named PCIe x1, PCIe x4, PCIe x8, and PCIe x16. If you want to know what the successive number of the letter “x” means, it will indicate the physical dimensions of the interface input. In turn, determined by the number of pins inserted in it.

The higher the digit, the greater the capacity of the PCIe slot (short for PCI Express). And the number of pins that interlace the expansion cards at the entrance of your interface will also be greater. Similarly, the number will indicate the number of lanes you have available at that entrance. We will indicate below what is stated in the numbers of each slot or entry:

PCIe x1: Features 18 pins, 1 rail, and 25mm length.

PCIe x4 – Features 32-pin, 4-lane, and 39mm length.

PCIe x8 – Features 49 pins, 8 rails, and 56mm in length.

PCIe x16 – Features 82 pins, 16 rails, and 89mm length.

If you do not know what the lanes of this interface are, we will explain here. These are pathways between the chipset on the main board and the inputs connected to other devices that are involved with part of the board. Such is the case with the processor, the socket, the network adapters, the USB drivers, the M.2 SSD slots and even the SATA drivers.

Additional data of this type of interface that you should know

You must know first, that each lane is individual, which means that you cannot share it between several devices at the same time. An example that is worth showing you is that, if your graphics card is connected to the PCIe x16 input, the 16 lanes will be exclusively focused on it. You will not be able to use any of the lanes with any other device or extension other than the graphics card.

If you still have not understood, we will explain it to you in a more didactic way: the more lanes your PCIe has, the greater the number of data you can transfer. Visualize the slot and lane as a highway, and the data as cars. Therefore, the larger the highway, the better and greater the number of cars that can circulate on it.

You should also know that any expansion card or PCIe module can work on any PCIe input attached to the main board. As long as the entry is not smaller than the expansion card. In other words, you can connect a PCIe x4 graphics or sound card to a PCIe x8 input, but you cannot do it in reverse.

What models of PCI Express can you find and how much is the bandwidth of each one?

Currently, you can find up to four versions of PCIe. Each of these allows you twice the capacity in data transfer than the model with a previous version. These models are the versions PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 and each one offers you exactly the following:

PCIe 1.0: It has a maximum bandwidth of 250 MB / s per lane.

PCIe 2.0: has a maximum bandwidth of 500 MB / s per lane

PCIe 3.0: It has a maximum bandwidth of 984.6 MB / s per lane.

PCIe 4.0: It has a maximum bandwidth of 1969 MB / s per lane.

Take into account that: the values ​​indicated above are also multiplied by the total number of lanes you have available in a PCIe input. That is, if you want to know better how much bandwidth you would have available, you must multiply this same by the lane with the number of usable roads.

For example: if you have a PCIe 4.0 graphics card plugged into a PCIe x16 input, you will have access to a total bandwidth of 31.51 GB / s. That is, this is the result of having multiplied the 16 lanes by 1969 MB / s. Sounds amazing, don’t you think?

Best of all, you can expect even better versions in the near future. Such as PCIe 5.0, capable of up to 3938 MB / s per lane. And connected to an x16 input it can reach up to 63 GB / s, quite an eyesore! Although you will have to wait, this version will not be available yet.

PCIe 4.0, is it affordable?

And the answer is yes. The PCIe 4.0 version is the one you can find more easily for your personal computer at home. However, this PCIe is only compatible with third generation AMD Ryzen processors. Which can only be paired in turn with an X570 chipset inside the main board.

If you do not have this, you will not be served any type of graphics card or similar extensions that are compatible with PCIe 4.0, Pay attention to that detail! Additionally, you should know that the only graphics cards that this version can support are the Radeon RX 5000, RX 5700 (simple model and the XT).

How does PCIe influence the speed of your graphics card?

The answer is negative, because really, the component that directly influences the speed and sampling of your graphics card is RAM. Currently all graphics cards have their own RAM support that allows them to perform without problems, requiring the PCIe interface on rare occasions.

These processes can occur while you are enjoying a high-end game of the latest on your computer.

How is the mutual compatibility between all the versions of PCIe?

The truth is that all versions of PCIe are concurrent with each other. A PCIe 4.0 can work connected to previous versions like 3.0 or even 2.0. The detail is that the bandwidth of the interface can be greatly reduced by the size factor that we mentioned at the beginning. Without further ado, the choice to acquire this interface is yours now that you know more about it.

