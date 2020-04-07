After Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now a colossus was missing in streaming games: Microsoft xCloud. The platform beta was about to launch, and we already have more news: it is possible to sign up for the development version that will be available soon. At the moment on Android.

Streaming is not only not the future, it has become the present to distribute all kinds of multimedia content over the Internet. Music is more than usual, also movies and series. Y video games will dilute the physical frontier of consoles and PCs thanks to cloud processing: Platforms like Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now or Sony PlayStation Now make it possible. And the next giant is on the way to making an appearance: Microsoft has everything ready for its Project xCloud. Do you want to try it? You can sign up now.

Sign up to Project xCloud to get a trial

Microsoft plans to bring the execution of games to the cloud so that you don’t need a PC or an Xbox to play the latest titles. For example, we can play from the mobile to the best of its platforms; always through its cloud execution system, the so-called Project xCloud. The platform cannot be tested yet, but it is gradually becoming a reality.

Project xCloud preview is now available for registration, so you can sign up to enter the waiting list. We do not know when the test will finally arrive to the users, but it is worthwhile to make the request in case you want to send it to them: only if you sign up will you be able to try it out first. And you just have to do the following:

Enter the Microsoft Project xCloud page.

Sign in with your Microsoft account.

In the event that you do not have an Xbox profile, you must open one.

Select the country, your mobile provider and the phone’s operating system. At the moment only an Android works (Probably the only thing available, Apple does not allow streaming of games on iOS).

Check the Xbox controller box and accept the terms of service. Receiving information is optional.

Once you have completed the form, you will be on the waiting list to try the Microsoft Project xCloud game streaming service. LThe trial should start within two months. And filling out the form does not guarantee a place in the beta: Microsoft will choose the winners. Yes, applicant registration is limited, so we recommend you hurry to sign up.

Track | Genbeta

