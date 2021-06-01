PC Gamer on sale with the latest from AMD in Amazon Mexico

Are you looking for a PC Gamer to play the most competitive titles of the moment to the fullest? If you are one of those who go hand in hand with the latest from AMD, this liquid cooled PC Gamer offering it is what you are looking for. The latest in technology and the most groundbreaking in design shake hands on this next-generation gaming machine.

It is a beast that carries the latest from AMD in a spectacular design, including the incredible AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with 16GB GDDR6, to play Warzone at maximum quality without messing up.

And not the only thing in which this Gamer PC stands out on sale in Amazon Mexico: mount a AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores and 24 threads 3.70 GHz speed and 4.80 GHz turbo speed with 64MB total L3 cache. The system is cooled through liquid cooling with RGB, which thanks to its transparent case with a futuristic design, exposes its entire interior.

PC Gamer on sale with the latest from AMD

In addition, it comes with a storage unit 2TB M.2 and 32GB of DDR4 3600Mhz RAM. The set is also powered by one of the most acclaimed power supplies on the market, with plenty of power to expand in the future, should you need it: Cougar BXM850 850W 80 Plus.

Fully packed with user-customizable RGB lighting and a cool, lightweight, futuristic-style case, the rig is a real treat. To make its price more attractive, it does not include an operating system, so it is ideal if you do not want to install Windows 10 directly or try other options.

If you want to get more out of your games, this is the PC games on offer that you should have on your desktop.

