PC and Xbox games, right on your TV

If you haven’t already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s latest announcement may change your mind.

Microsoft is working on creating its own “gaming stick” for televisions, which will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers enjoy your favorite games directly from your TVs, without the need for any other type of dedicated hardware.

As pointed out in the official Xbox blog, this new product will be part of Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem, which already extends between computers, mobiles and consoles. And although a release date has not yet been specified, it is expected to arrive over the next twelve months, along with the official app of the Xbox Game Pass service to smart TVs.

Xbox Game Cloud App for TVs Coming Soon

Microsoft has explained that its idea is to collaborate directly with TV manufacturers with the aim of offering a Xbox app ASAP, in order to offer the cloud gaming service on this type of device.

Microsoft’s top gaming platform and experiences leader Liz Hamren has confirmed that “A command” it will be all that users with a Game Pass compatible smart TV will need.

However, the same experience will also be available on other televisions that do not support this service, through the own stick developed by Microsoft, which in the words of the company can be “connected to a television or monitor” and, through an Internet connection, will allow enjoy the “Xbox experience”.

Neither product announced by Microsoft has an arrival date yet. However, in the case of the app for televisions, there is talk of a window of twelve months until your arrival.

