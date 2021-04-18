PBC and Showtime unveil their big fight plan for the coming months

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The American company Premier Boxing Champions, a conglomerate of promoters already fully established under the command of Al haymon, has unveiled the calendar for the coming months in Showtime, one of the platforms with which it has broadcast agreements in the North American country. And, among them, there are several frankly interesting evenings.

On May 15, they will open the fight catalog Luis Nery Y Brandon figueroa, with the WBC super bantamweight championship at stake, something that we had already echoed in ESPABOX. Then, on the 29th of the same month, they will face Nordine oubaali Y Nonito Donaire with the WBC bantamweight world title in dispute, something we also knew for a few dates.

Already in June, on June 19 we will have Jermall charlo against Juan Montiel, with the average WBC World Cup at stake, one of the clashes most criticized by journalists and fans for the unevenness of the lawsuit. Seven days later, the only PPV of the announced events: Gervonta davis against Mario Barrios, for the WBA Regular title, and Erickson lubin vs. Jeison Rosario As a luxury backup, fight also leaked for a few dates.

The month of July will also feature two galas, the first of which is also one of the least interesting on paper, with Chris colbert Y Yuriorkis Gamboa as the main fight on July 3. The 17th, one of the highlights of which we were also aware, such as the total unification of the super welterweight between Jermell charlo Y Brian Brown.

Another couple of events are scheduled for the month of August, with a tremendous and expected duel (it has been brewing for a long time) for the 14th. John Riel Casimero Y Guillermo Rigondeaux They will seek the WBO bantamweight world championship, the last chance for the Cuban Jackal to obtain glory in a race below the boxing level he treasures. Also, on the 28th we will have the WBC world super middleweight tie between David Benavidez Y Jose Uzcátegui, a fight to which «Canelo» Álvarez will be very attentive.

Finally, on September 11, a day of sad remembrance for Americans, Stephen Fulton and his WBO super bantamweight world title await the winner of the first of the announced bouts, the Nery-Figueroa, which will bring together the WBC belt of the category in what will be, therefore, a great challenge that brings together global titles.

Some exciting months that are going to offer us from PBC and Showtime, to which we should add what Premier Boxing offers in other windows such as FOX, and that has not yet been announced. We only know that there we will be able to enjoy a high-quality pay-per-view gala this coming May 1 (one week after initially announced); will be headed by Andy ruiz in view of Chris arreola and adorned with various bouts of an undeniable category as endorsement.

To all this, the previous duels of all these great names and titles broadcast by PBC and Showtime have yet to be announced, which will undoubtedly round off great evenings for these coming months. It’s a shame that, while DAZN broadcasts all Matchroom and Golden Boy Promotions events, MTK offers its events free on YouTube and Top Rank usually broadcasts its best proposals on Fight Sports or FITE, no television operator in Spain has a contract with company of Al Haymon and, we fear, we will have to be aware of those mentioned night by night to see their follow-up availability in Spain.

In ESPABOX, as you have been able to verify by the combats already outlined before they became official, we will keep you informed about it.