Paz Padilla returns excited to ‘Got Talent’ after the death of her husband: “You understood how I was”

Actress, presenter and comedian Paz Padilla returned this Friday as a jury of Got Talent, a return very emotional after being absent from the program’s recordings while recovering from the loss of her husband, Antonio Juan Vidal.

The presenter of the contest, Santi Millán, was in charge of sending him a first message of affection on his return: “Padilla, welcome home. We have missed you so much at auditions. “

The actress and comedian was not present during the recording of that first stage of this season of Got Talent after the death of her husband, an absence that the Telecinco program accepted and decided not to replace it by no one at the jury table, occupied by Dani Martínez, Edurne and Risto Mejide.

After emotionally recovering from the death of whoever was the love of his life, Padilla has returned in top shape for the semifinals of Got Talent thanking his teammates and the public for welcoming them.

“I want to thank you all because this for me is a gift, from the gods or the universe. I am going to enjoy it very much,” said Paz Padilla.

“You understood very well, especially you, Santi, how was i. You have given me my space, my love, and now I come to give it my all, so … Hold on to the males! “, He added.” The gift is to have you here “, Santi Millán replied amid applause.