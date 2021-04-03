Paz Padilla responds to criticism for going to Zahara de los Atunes at Easter

Paz Padilla, in her store in Zahara de los Atunes (Cádiz). (Photo: Pablo CuadraWireImage)

Paz Padilla, presenter of the Telecinco program Sálvame, has had to face the harsh criticism she was receiving on social networks after publishing several images in Zahara de los Atunes (Cádiz) in the middle of Holy Week.

Videos published on Instagram in which Padilla is seen enjoying friends and the sea of ​​the Cadiz coast days after it was known that she was admitted for coronavirus.

Precisely due to the Covid pandemic, from March 26 to April 9, the Community of Madrid is closed perimeter, in such a way that only those who have a justified reason can leave or enter it.

Among these reasons is a labor justification, which is what Padilla herself has given in her Instagram stories, where she has published three videos explaining:

“I want to say that I am a businesswoman, that I have a store called No Ni Ná Zahara, which opens at Easter. I mean, this weekend. From here, it will be open all summer. But of course, I have to hire people, because I can’t do it remotely. Last week I was working in Madrid and next week I will also be in Sálvame and I will also present my book. In other words, it was impossible for me. I cannot have workers without having legal contracts. In other words, I have come and then I am lucky that my brothers are here. It is true that I have been admitted, I have been in Madrid, I have been confined and my brothers wanted to see me. I can’t give more explanations because there aren’t any ”.

Following this publication on his Instagram, these are some of the comments Padilla received:

Yesterday in Save me that we stay at home and today I see you in Zahara👏👏👏👏

Do what i say not what i do

How can you get out of Madrid? And the perimeter closure

How could you get to Zahara if you can’t travel? What’s the matter with you? Are you more than the rest of the Spanish? It is very strong !!!!!

You can’t leave Madrid, how are you there ???

Read more

Shameful Peace that you break the rules being in this situation, the least you should do is stay at home. I have not seen my family since Christmas, my daughter desperate to see her cousins, my house is closed that we do not know how it is, and here we are holding on as we should. I stop following you because it seems embarrassing to me

Really? I really freak out, it’s not to criticize but I’m from Córdoba, I live in Algeciras and I haven’t seen my family anymore, I don’t even remember how much and I keep screwing myself for respecting the rules and here people doing what they want I seriously have a lot of anger and helplessness, I am very attached to these people.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Paz Padilla reveals in ‘Save me’ what Jordi Sánchez told him in his worst moment with Covid

Alba Lago, of Informativos Telecinco, twists the gesture because of how Paz Padilla has given way

Letizia’s response to Paz Padilla when the presenter told her that the king was handsome

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.