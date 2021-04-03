Paz Padilla justifies her trip to Zahara after being criticized for breaking restrictions

The actress, comedian and presenter Paz Padilla has stepped up to the critics after being accused on social networks by many users of having bypassed the perimeter closure to travel to Zahara de los Atunes, in Cadiz.

In a series of messages published in his Instagram Stories, Padilla has stressed that the displacement it has been for work reasons, due to the opening of its clothing store in said Cadiz town.

“I want to say that I am a businesswomanI have a store called No Ni Ná Zahara, which opens at Easter. As of this weekend it will be open all summer, “the presenter of Save me has begun explaining.”

As he has recognized in the social network, “I have to hire people, I can’t do it remotely. Last week I was working in Madrid and the next week I will also be in Sálvame, and I am also going to present my book … It was impossible for me, I cannot have workers without legal contracts. That is why I have come, “he defended.

The comedian, who has recently overcome the coronavirus, has also taken advantage of the fact that her family was there to enjoy her company. “I am lucky that my brothers are here. It is true that I have been in Madrid admitted, confined, and my brothers wanted to see me. I can’t give more explanations because there aren’t any, “concluded Padilla.

Among the photographs that the actress shared on her social network is a with his brothers, in which he expressed how much he missed them: “What a joy to be with the brothers!”, has written Paz Padilla next to the snapshot.

However, some users have reacted very critical with the images published by the comedian, hence he had to give explanations. “Yesterday you said goodbye to Save me calling for common sense and responsibility, stay in our communities, respect the perimeter confinement. And you will say you are working. Mother,” said a user. “AND I 6 six months without being able to go to see the family, respecting all the measures “, indicated with indignation another user in a comment to the publication.