Paz Padilla has to apologize after the controversy that has formed: “I have been misunderstood”

The presenter Paz Padilla. (Photo: GTRES)

The presenter of SálvamePaz Padilla has had to apologize after the controversy that was mounted over some of her statements during her interview in Cuarto Milenio.

The woman from Cádiz, to talk about the death of her husband, Antonio Juan Vidal, began to explain biodecoding: “My friend is a biodecoder, something wonderful that I advise everyone. They are people who study emotions because emotion is something that we do not know how to control or understand. Neither manage it. We understand very well hatred, anger, envy, but emotions such as sadness or love do not ”.

“First he tried to help him so that he would know where all that suffering he had was coming from. I know that stress made him sick, because it lowered his immune system and she helped him understand emotions, to release ballast, to the problems of his mother, his daughter, and work. To accept their passage through life and death as a pleasant way ”, he affirmed.

Those words revolutionized the scientific community, which quickly tried to remember that it is unproven. The neurologist and medical doctor Pablo Barrecheguren affirmed that even “there is a lot of scientific evidence that shows that it is false”.

Now, a promotion of Everything is true, the new program of Risto Mejide, has once again placed Padilla at the forefront of the controversy, since the publicist placed her as “a victim.”

Padilla has apologized for his words in the Fourth Millennium with a series of videos on Instagram: “I really want to apologize because I think I did not explain myself well or I have been misunderstood. When I speak and recommend biodecoding, I mean emotions. How to interpret and help understand emotions and especially what …

