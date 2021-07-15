PayRetailers continues to grow strongly this 2021

MEXICO CITY

COVID -19, a catalyst for business

The market dynamics introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic is a catalyst for the business. In all operating markets, e-commerce volume has increased since early 2020, which is why online shopping processing with digital payment options has become more popular and is likely to keep its volume higher in the future.

PayRetailers was able to react to the new normal early on, when signals showed an accelerated shift towards e-commerce. The company has physical offices in its seven main countries of operations, with Mexico, Brazil and Chile being the countries where most of the business comes from. Being present and having a network of experts on hand helps you quickly make the right decisions. In turn, PayRetailers increased IT spending and enhanced the versatility of its single API approach so merchants have easier access to all payment options.

Official sponsor of CONMEBOL Sudamericana

An important milestone for the company is the continued sponsorship of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana soccer competition. PayRetailers belongs to one of the few companies supporting the competition from 2020 to 2022. The games are in full swing, with the round of 16 in July. The final will take place in Uruguay, Montevideo at the Centenario Stadium in November 2021.

This sponsorship helps PayRetailers to gain greater brand visibility in Latin America, as “CONMEBOL Sudamericana” is the second largest club competition after CONMEBOL Libertadores. Per season, PayRetailers is present in 157 games for 56 clubs in 10 countries. This broad exposure helps accentuate the company’s positioning in the region, gain trust, and form new partnerships in the region.

With one of the most complete payment solutions for the South American continent, the best network of partners and talent, PayRetailers will continue to fulfill its mission: to become the most complete provider of payment services for Latin America.

