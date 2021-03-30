Paypal will allow users to pay with cryptocurrencies

03/31/2021 at 12:20 AM CEST

SPORT.es

In November, Paypal allowed cryptocurrency trading to all users in the United States, allowing them to sell, buy, and own Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Now the giant of digital payments is allowing you to make purchases directly with the cryptocurrency.

You simply have to have enough cryptocurrencies of a single type to be able to make the payment. Paypal will show the balance as a payment option along with our bank account or our credit and debit cards. All payment will come from a single source, you cannot pay with chunks of each of our coins.

It is not necessary to convert cryptocurrencies into dollars or any other currency. Paypal will convert it for us after you confirm the purchase, which means You will receive the money in dollars from Paypal if you request a refund, not in cryptocurrencies. The company’s announcement comes after Visa recently revealed that it was working on a pilot program to make exchanges between dollars and cryptocurrencies.