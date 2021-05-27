PayPal will allow transferring Bitcoin to third-party digital wallets

Since the end of 2020, PayPal has allowed users in the United States to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But the platform wants to provide more tools to manage these virtual currencies and therefore promises that it will soon be possible transfer them to third party digital wallets.

This was mentioned by José Fernández da Ponte, vice president and general manager of Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies at PayPal. In an interview with CoinDesk, the manager discussed this new feature, which will also be available on Venmo. Anyway, details on implementation are still scarce.

“They want to bring us their cryptocurrencies to use in commerce, and we want them to be able to take the cryptocurrencies they acquired with us to the destination of their choice,” he said.

PayPal aims to expand its influence over the world of cryptocurrencies

The option to buy and sell Bitcoin on PayPal had positive and negative points. According to Gizmodo, American users valued the option of trading cryptocurrencies, and even converting them to conventional currencies, but they criticized the impossibility of moving them off the platform. This would be solved thanks to transfers to third-party wallets, but we have to wait for more details to know the real scope of the feature.

It is important to remember that, at the end of last March, PayPal added the option to pay operations with the balance in cryptocurrencies. Logically, only Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin previously acquired from within the application could be used.

At first glance, PayPal’s commitment to cryptocurrencies appears to be increasingly important. Clearly there is an important business behind, but they are relevant decisions for the user community, especially for those who are just starting in transactions of this type. While it is true that the use of massive tools does not de-risk investing in virtual currencies, it does allow greater control when buying and selling.

For now, PayPal promises to take a further step in its integration as a platform for buying, selling, managing and processing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It only remains to see, when it is applied, whether integration with third-party portfolios has the desired effect. And if this inclines to open these options beyond the borders of the United States.

