PayPal to investigate how to block transactions that fund hate groups and extremists

By Anna Irrera

LONDON, Jul 26 (.) – PayPal Holdings Inc has partnered with the non-profit Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to investigate how extremist and hate movements in the United States are taking advantage of financial platforms to get funds for your criminal activities.

The initiative will be led through the ADL Center on Extremism and will focus on uncovering and disrupting financial flows that support white supremacist and anti-government organizations.

It will also examine networks that spread and benefit from anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, intolerance against immigrants, African Americans, Hispanics, and Asians.

The information collected through these initiatives will be shared with other companies in the financial sector, with law enforcement agencies and with political authorities, according to PayPal.

Over the years, the San Jose, California-based company has developed sophisticated systems to help prevent illegal activities and flows through its platform.

The company hopes to make a positive social impact by sharing some of its capabilities, said Aaron Karczmer, chief risk officer and executive vice president of risk and platforms at PayPal.

“We hope to have an impact in the fight against hatred and extremism, which sadly seems to be increasing in society around the world,” Karczmer said in an interview. “As the son of a Holocaust survivor, I know all too well the real-world impact of hate and extremist groups.”

In 2020, PayPal partnered with criminologists and academics to investigate payment systems used in illegal firearms trafficking and has partnered with the nonprofit group Polaris to combat human trafficking through an Intelligence unit. Joint financial.

In recent years, PayPal has also cracked down on companies that sell extremist products and try to use its platforms.

Read more

As part of the new initiative, PayPal and the ADL will also work with other civil rights organizations, including the League of United Latin American Citizens.

“We have a unique opportunity to better understand how hatred spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement and our communities to mitigate extremist threats,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)