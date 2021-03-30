PayPal now allows paying with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

PayPal was one of the first companies to announce that its users could trade cryptocurrencies directly from its mobile application. In November last year, the online payment service enabled the purchase and sale of this type of currency. Now, finally, he launched the service «Checkout with Crypto »to pay in stores with Bitcoin, Ether and LiteCoin, among others. At the moment, yes, it is only available in the United States.

“This is the first time that you can use cryptocurrency without problems in the same way that you use a credit or debit card inside your PayPal wallet,” President and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters.

The company indicates that «Checkout with Crypto»Is based on the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies that are currently available to a good portion of PayPal users. In this way, the range of payment options adds up to a new option in the United States. It is unknown when it will expand to other regions of the world.

Schulman explains that, when paying, the classic options will appear of doing it with the PayPal balance, with one of the associated credit cards or with the balance of any of the supported cryptocurrencies. In case of choosing the last option, the system sell the cryptocurrencies (without applying commissions) and pay the store in dollars. That is, in a fiat currency.

Payments only with cryptocurrencies previously purchased at PayPal

Photo by Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash

A not minor fact is that PayPal It only allows you to pay with cryptocurrencies that have been previously purchased through its platform. In other words, external wallets cannot be used. According to the company, this decision is mainly due to providing transparency in operations.

PayPal is not the first payment application to offer support for cryptocurrencies. In 2018, Square launched support for Bitcoin in its application Cash. However, the arrival of the online payments giant will be a new impetus for the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies.

The importance is due to the fact that PayPal is one of the largest payment platforms in the world and, although “Checkout with Crypto” for now will be available only to users in the United States, it is estimated that it will be possible to pay with cryptocurrencies in more than 29 million businesses in the next few months.

