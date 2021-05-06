PayPal may be considering launching its own stablecoin

Compartir

PayPal Holdings Inc. is examining the possibility of launching its own stablecoin. Four sources familiar with the conversations indicate that PayPal had discussions with several stablecoin developers about the matter.

Blockchain company Ava Labs is one of the stablecoin developers that has had conversations with PayPal on the matter. However, it is unclear which other protocol developers the payments giant has requested to partner for the stablecoin development.

“As a global company working with regulators and industry partners around the world to shape the next generation of financial systems, the company has frequent conversations about technologies that enable these goals. However, rumors and speculation are not predictable. the future plans of the company. “said an unnamed PayPal spokesman.

The source indicates that PayPal prefers to work with a third-party developer, rather than developing a stablecoin in-house, as it would bring a product to market faster.

“It seems like they’re more likely to do something with an existing stablecoin partner rather than build something themselves, because I think that would get something to market faster, and I think that’s their main concern,” added the PayPal official. .

Rumors have spread about PayPal’s ambitious plan to develop a stablecoin. One source identified the move as the best known secret in the cryptocurrency industry.

Stablecoins are a new class of cryptocurrencies that attempt to provide price stability and are backed by reserve assets such as the US dollar. Today there are more than $ 80 billion in stablecoins circulating in the market.

Driving the adoption of mainstream crypto

The latest development regarding stablecoin development follows recent moves by PayPal to become more involved in the crypto space, alongside recent acquisitions and partnerships.

Last month, PayPal began allowing US consumers to use its cryptocurrencies to pay 29 million of its online merchants around the world. The move significantly boosted the use of crypto assets in day trading.

Currently, PayPal supports four cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Customers who have such digital assets in PayPal digital wallets can now convert their fiat currency holdings at checkouts to make purchases of goods and services offered by global merchants.

Last month, PayPal partnered with Coinbase to allow consumers to buy cryptocurrencies using bank accounts and debit cards linked to PayPal.

In March of this year, PayPal acquired cryptocurrency security storage company Curv to expand and accelerate its initiatives to support digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

In November of last year, PayPal began allowing US users to own, sell and buy cryptocurrencies directly from their accounts.

The offerings made PayPal one of the largest financial firms to open its network to crypto assets and helped drive a rally in digital currency prices.

Image Source: Shutterstock