PayPal Introduces Crypto Payment Service for US Customers

Online payments giant PayPal announced yesterday that it had begun allowing customers in the United States to use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services at millions of its online payment terminals.

The company stated that customers who have bitcoins (BTC), ether (ETH), or litecoins (LTC) in PayPal digital wallets could use them to pay for services at any PayPal payment terminal. The funds would be converted to fiat currencies at checkouts to ensure hassle-free purchases.

President and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters before the formal announcement: “This is the first time that you can use cryptocurrency without problems in the same way as a credit or debit card inside your PayPal wallet.”

The move is expected to drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the e-commerce space, as PayPal is used in more than 26 million points of sale around the world. PayPal introduced this feature after declaring support for cryptocurrencies last year. The company began allowing users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in October.

Its entry into the crypto space made PayPal one of the top major financial companies to adopt cryptocurrencies. Indirectly, the adoption of PayPal helped propel BTC and altcoins to all-time highs in recent months.

The leading cryptocurrency is up nearly 500% since October 2020, when it was trading just above the $ 10,000 mark. It hit an all-time high of $ 62,000 a few weeks ago, having risen more than 100% so far this year.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies by large financial firms such as Visa, PayPal, Morgan Stanley, and others has helped drive their price higher in recent months. Wealthy institutional clients now view Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and continue to find ways to gain exposure to the leading digital currency.

Schulman said that the company believes that cryptocurrencies can be used for real-world transactions. “We believe it is a transition point where cryptocurrencies go from being predominantly an asset class that you buy, hold or sell to now become a legitimate source of funding for real-world transactions with millions of merchants,” he added .

PayPal will not charge transaction fees when paying with cryptocurrencies and wants to accept only one type of cryptocurrency per purchase.

