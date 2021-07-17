Paypal increases the cryptocurrency purchase limit

07/16/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

One of the ways that technological finance companies have differentiated themselves from traditional banks is by adopting the use of new cryptocurrencies that use blockchain. For some of the biggest names in the industry, the expansion has been a success.

Following in the footsteps of Square’s Cash app, the company began allowing US members to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash Back in November. It continued this probe with the mission to pay with cryptocurrencies in March and subsequently moved cryptocurrency trading to its subsidiary Venmo.

Now, as part of its continued push towards digital currencies, PayPal is increasing the number of digital currencies to $ 100,000. At the moment this is not available in Europe, although it could be soon.

There are already five times that the company changes its position on the limit of cryptocurrencies. PayPal says it is also adding cryptocurrency educational materials and in-app guides to help dispel myths about virtual currencies.