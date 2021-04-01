PayPal enables crypto payments with the launch of Checkout

Payment giant PayPal is not looking back on its cryptocurrency service plan for its millions of users. The company has launched a ‘Checkout With Crypto’ service that will allow users to make payments using cryptocurrencies at approximately 29 million merchants.

In December of last year, PayPal joined the cryptocurrency frenzy after allowing the purchase, holding, and sale of cryptocurrencies on its payment platform.

Checkout will allow users to easily convert major cryptocurrencies to US dollars or other fiat currencies when making payments.

It will work like the debit or credit card would when using PayPal in a PayPal wallet, which means that the recipients of the cryptocurrencies will not be the merchants.

The news has got the crypto community excited, with the price of some of the major cryptocurrencies consolidating shortly after Tuesday’s announcement. Bitcoin (BTC), in particular, was up $ 1,000 less than 24 hours after the announcement was made.

Driving more widespread adoption

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman commented on the development, calling it “a new way for businesses to get paid.” He added that the company’s goal is to drive more widespread adoption of crypto assets, and Checkout was implemented to achieve that purpose.

The next chapter in driving mass adoption of digital assets is enabling crypto assets to make purchases around the world, PayPal revealed in a blog post.

PayPal said the new feature will be available immediately to PayPal customers in the US, but will be available on a broader scale in the US in the coming weeks. The payments giant said it has been working on the service since last year.

Some observers have praised the development, saying it will lead to a more widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies as payment methods. However, they argued that the volatility of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has limited their wide use to purchase goods and services.

