PayPal enables crypto payments for US customers

Earlier today, Reuters reported that payment giant PayPal launched Checkout With Crypto, a service that allows its customers in the United States to access crypto payments. It will implement it in the coming months. We tell you its implications!

PayPal demonstrates its crypto interest once again

Let’s keep in mind that Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, highlighted that it will be the first time that you can use crypto without problems in the same way as a credit card or a debit card within your PayPal wallet.

He further added that they believe we are at a transition point where cryptocurrencies go from being predominantly an asset class that you buy, hold or sell to now become a legitimate source of funding for real-world transactions at millions of merchants. .

At the moment, the cryptocurrencies that will be supported will be Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin. However, PayPal, unlike Tesla, will convert the cryptos into fiat money to make the payment.

Another important piece of information reported by PayPal is that customers paying with cryptocurrencies will not incur transaction fees on purchases, and only one currency can be used per purchase.

Coinbase Hires Former SEC Official Brett Redfearn

Faced with the upcoming public listing, Coinbase announced the hiring of Brett Redfearn, who most recently served as director of the trading and markets division of the Security and Exchange Commission, as the crypto exchange’s vice president of product for capital markets.

In this regard, the crypto exchange’s statement explained that Redfearn will be responsible for defining and driving a vision and strategy to establish the global standard for crypto capital markets, including digital asset securities and our crypto trading platform.

Mike Novogratz believes boomers are entering the crypto market

During the latest interview with Reuters Digital Assets Week, Mike Novogratz assured that, as crypto gains acceptance, wealthy baby boomers could start investing millions of dollars in the crypto market.

“So it could be up to a trillion dollars that comes in over the next year from that gigantic pool of wealth. But, in addition, the money will begin to arrive at the beginning of next month, ”said Novogratz.

In a few lines …

Cryptocurrency OGN surged 400% in March drawing the attention of the crypto market. According to Moore Cayman, Tether reserves support its crypto stablecoin USDT. Bitcoin’s market capitalization once again exceeds Australia or Canada’s M1 money supply.

