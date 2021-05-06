PayPal CEO Praises Cryptocurrencies After Beating First Quarter Earnings Expectations

Dan Schulman, the CEO of payment giant PayPal, has come out to promote cryptocurrencies following the company’s exemplary performance in the first quarter of this year. A report broke this news on May 6, citing an earnings call, in which Schulman noted that PayPal’s crypto transactions helped boost its earnings more than expected. The company’s net profit in the first quarter reportedly increased to £ 0.78 billion from just £ 60.37 million in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the report, PayPal’s earnings per share were 0.88 pounds, beating Refinitiv’s projection of 0.73 pounds. The company’s revenue also exceeded Refinitiv’s expectations of £ 4.24 billion to reach £ 4.34 billion. Additionally, PayPal’s total payment volume reached 205.27 billion pounds, beating FactSet’s prediction of 190.44 billion pounds.

In addition to this, PayPal added 14.5 million new active users over the past year to bring its total user base to 392 million. The company’s revenue also increased 31% annually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a rebound in online shopping.

However, Schulman believes that most of the growth came after introducing cryptocurrencies on his platform. It revealed that half of the crypto users who use PayPal open their app on a daily basis. To this end, he deduced that cryptocurrencies foster engagement with the app.

Rapidly climbing ranges within the US crypto space

Despite making its debut in the crypto space just six months ago, PayPal is fast becoming a huge crypto player in the U.S. The firm is leveraging its retail network of 26 million merchants to compete with leading crypto firms in the US, such as Coinbase. Apart from this, PayPal is quick to introduce new features that will make cryptocurrency trading smooth.

The company is reportedly looking to launch a next-generation digital wallet in Q3 2021. According to Schulman, this wallet would act as an all-in-one custom application, offering cryptocurrency users shopping, financial services and payment experiences customized.

This news comes after a report citing people familiar with PayPal’s internal operations revealed that the company is considering implementing a stablecoin. According to sources, PayPal has been holding talks with some of the top stablecoin developers. Ava Labs is reportedly one of these developers. Commenting on this news, a PayPal spokesperson said the company is actively exploring the potential of digital currencies, digital financial services infrastructure, and how it can help enhance digital commerce as a trusted partner in the industry.