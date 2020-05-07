May 6, 2020 | 6:11 pm

The need to increase credit reserves in the face of the coronavirus crisis impacted the results of payment processors PayPal and Square in the first quarter of 2020.

PayPal’s profits fell 84% in the January-March period, as isolation measures to curb COVID-19 also hit consumer spending.

The pandemic has forced companies to lay off millions of employees, affecting consumer confidence and people’s ability to spend on nonessential goods.

“In March, the deteriorated environment as a result of COVID-19 impacted Paypal’s business, affecting both the volumes and the income generated by the travel and event verticals, in addition to hitting credit income,” the company detailed.

PayPal processed $ 191 million in payments in the first quarter, 18% more than in the same period of 2019, but below analyst forecasts of $ 194.3 million.

Operating income fell to $ 84 million, or seven cents a share, from $ 667 million in the January-March period last year, or 53 cents per share.

But the picture shows improvements in April, the company said in its conference with analysts, so it expects a 13% rise in revenue, above the 11% anticipated by the market.

Its shares are up more than 8% in trading after the market closes, after ending the session at a record high of $ 128.31.

Square losses soar

Square’s losses more than doubled as the payment processor had to feed its reserves four times more than the previous quarter, to prepare for the problems caused by COVID-19 faced by businesses that are its customers. .

The company’s shares lost more than 4% in operations after the market closed. So far this year, they are down 12%.

The company’s net loss came to $ 106 million, or 24 cents a share, compared to a loss of 38 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share expected by analysts consulted by FactSet were 13 cents, but Square reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share.

The company has invested in giving businesses tools to cope with the closure of their physical stores and generate more online sales.