The vast fintech market and all online payment operators may have been one of the few benefited from the global pandemic by COVID-19.

The cash usage has dropped due to the economic stoppage of confinement, but also to the recommendation given to encourage card payment to prevent contagion. A situation which has also taken advantage of the increasing list of online payment operators.

Companies like PayPal, Square or Stripe They have increased the number of staff hires in recent weeks to take on the increase in the number of users they have had. And, for example, in Spain, the Google search for “How to use Bizum” -the service promoted by practically all of the national banks- has exploded.

However, what could be a very favorable context for all of them has come from quarterly results that have not been entirely beneficial. And is that the closure of much of the economic activity has affected them in the same way as to banks, the business model to which all these companies are assimilating more and more.

PayPal is increasingly recognized as a bank

Although its uses change a lot by country, PayPal has long ceased to be just a tool for sending and receiving money or process online payments. Its link to the credit service for both individuals and companies is increasing every day.

PayPal and other fintech companies are distributing consumer aid due to the crisis in the United States

According to Forbes, the company founded among others by Elon Musk and currently run by Dan Schulman, has been making loans to more than 300,000 small businesses since 2013, issuing more than 15 billion in the form of advances. Although, it is true that the same analysis points out that of that sum approximately 85% were sole proprietorships.

In other words, it behaves more and more like a bank., and the Administration is also beginning to recognize it. A good test is that the United States Government approved that PayPal was one of the companies through which the beneficiaries could request the pamdemic aid and low-interest credits launched by the Trump administration. An unprecedented gesture for what it means to equate classic financial companies with Fintech companies.

The following graph shows that, as regards the stock market, the shares of PayPal have also behaved similarly to offline payment giants like Visa and Mastercard, accumulating falls during the days of greatest volatility, but much less pronounced than the market average.

In contrast, Square, the payment technology led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, did notice this decline much more.

The Square and Stripe cases

Square’s case – which has also been selected to provide aid from the United States – is more particular. Square offers different solutions that encompass the entire payment arc, and that directly conflict with the closed land that banks have had until now. In several countries it already operates offering its own POS terminals, and also has an application for exchanging money between individuals, functionality that in Spain, for example, Bizum has already largely taken over.

However, its business model continues to be in deficit. In the first quarter of this year, although he increased his income, he reported losses of 106 million, mainly due to the slowdown of many small businesses that operated with their tools in the United States.

Square, from the CEO of Twitter, continues to demonstrate how difficult it is to compete with banking

A different question is Stripe, focused in this case on offering a solution to payment gateways in electronic commerce, and already much more established in Spain. This company -which at the moment is not publicly traded- also has managed to raise funds in the middle of the pandemic, while its number of clients grows. In Spain, without going any further, it is used by Glovo or El Corte Inglés.

Apple, Uber, Google … everyone wants to be our bank

All these movements, however, take place in a context in which increasingly technological are expanding their services to the Fintech side, a market that may change a lot in the coming years depending on how classic banking adapts to the growing drop in cash versus mobile payments.

All the big tech companies are taking an interest in financial services

In the last months of last year, Google announced that it will offer checks as part of a project called Cache, in a move that expands its commitment to Google Pay.

ManzanaFor its part, it also launched last year its credit card for iPhone users – currently only in the United States – from Goldman Sachs. Amazon is also gradually expanding the options of Amazon Pay, while Facebook It is still pending to see what its commitment to Libra is, the cryptocurrency -initially- that now seems to be integrated, it is not known when as an internal transaction channel between its applications. Until Uber, which has also launched its own digital wallet and card, seem interested in being our banks of the future.