It has been a while since WhatsApp announced that it would allow payments from their platform and today the service is finally available.

Brazil becomes the first country to release payments within the messaging app, a function that allows users to transfer money between family and friends, as well as pay businesses.

According to a company statement, this new option will be gradually available in the coming weeks.

“We are very excited to bring WhatsApp payments to our users across Brazil. Making sending and receiving money easier couldn’t be more important than at a time like this,” said Matt Idema, director of WhatsApp Operations. “Small businesses are the backbone of the country. The ability to easily make sales will help business owners adjust to the digital economy, drive growth and financial recovery.”





How is it used?

In the first instance, it will be possible to use debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank and Sicredi in the Visa and Mastercard networks, working with Cielo, a payment processor.

Payments on WhatsApp are enabled by Facebook Pay so that, in the future, people and companies can use the same card information in the entire family of Facebook applications. Transfers and payments are protected by various layers of security, such as the Facebook Pay PIN or biometric data on compatible devices.

The messaging app said it hopes to expand the payment service to other countries later.





How does it work?

Person-to-person transfers can be made using compatible debit or combination cards, not credit cards. People can send up to 1,000 reais per transaction and receive 20 transactions per day, with a limit of 5,000 reais per month.

It should be noted that both debit and credit cards can be used to make unlimited payments to companies. Similarly, the authorization of transactions within Brazil and in local currency will only be allowed.

Also, no fees will be charged to consumers for making transfers or purchases.

It is important to indicate that every time an existing Sky account is linked or create a new one and enable Facebook Pay, small and medium-sized companies that use WhatsApp Business can request and receive unlimited credit or debit payments, offer refunds and get 24/7 support .

Merchants will pay a flat 3.99% commission fee per transaction.

