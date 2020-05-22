Insurance payments for Major Medical Expenses for health personnel for COVID-19, amount to 501.4 million pesos

The Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) alerted the relatives of medical personnel who have died from COVID-19 that it is not necessary to go to an intermediary or manager to process the payment of the corresponding compensation.

Through a videoconference, where the weekly balance of insurance payments for COVID-19 was presented, Recaredo Arias Jiménez, general director of the Association, explained that it is not necessary to use intermediaries to collect this benefit, since all procedures are established so that payments are expedited and can be applied in 72 hours. “They are not going to be complicated to hire a coyote or a manager.”

This day, he said, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will send AMIS some 50 records, so far none have been paid; We work with all the institutes in the country to verify that these people yes they worked in the sector with COVID-19 cases.

“We have been to a series of meetings where we have already established all the contacts with the Health Secretary, with the IMSS, with the ISSSTE and in this way define and fine-tune all the administrative processes so that all of this free solidarity coverage that we are providing reaches the beneficiaries, ”he commented. Arias Jiménez.

Édgar Karam, Vice President of the TO MY, said that the insurance payments for Major Medical Expenses (GMM) amount, to date, to 501.4 million pesos, where the average expense has been 451 thousand 339 pesos and they have attended to 1,111 insured persons.

He commented that the Mexico City and the Mexico state they are the two entities that group 56 percent of the cases of patients with COVID-19; where the country’s capital reported 529 cases; Edomex with 101; Baja California with 59; Chihuahua with 57; Puebla with 48 and Nuevo León with 45 cases.

Jesús Martínez, vice president of the TO MYFor his part, he referred to the indemnities for Life Insurance, which to date have been reported 213 dead in 24 states of the country and the amount paid has been 56 million 896 thousand 78 pesos; the average cost has been for 267 thousand 118 pesos.

With information from Notimex