The United States has a lot, a lot of oil, the bad thing – for its economy – is that it has it stored in tanks inside the ships at sea and there is no longer space to continue storing it, because everyone is locked up in their house (due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19) and there is practically no demand for fuel. This has caused a huge drop of up to 75% in the price of a barrel of oil, placing it at 4.04 dollars per barrel. The lowest price since, at least, the administration of Ronald Reagan.

“As production is still relatively intact, storage is increasing day by day. The world is using less and less oil and oil producers feel how this translates into prices, “said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad.

Instead, since everyone is at home, and they need training, they have started paying for Netflix, whose most basic package (in the United States) costs 8.99 per month, there is another 12.99 per month and one of 15.99 per month. In summary, in the United States paying a month of Netflix is ​​already more expensive than buying 1 barrel of oil.

This collapse left oil in a 83% slump from its highest January peak of $ 63.27 per barrel. Specialists believe that this will be a historic fall for oil and not only in the United States.

“We are dealing with declining activity scales that no one has seen before. The potential blow to GDP in the second quarter is likely to far exceed what we saw at the worst moment of the financial crisis. There will be long-term damage to the economy, especially to consumer psychology, “obert Lind, an economist at Capital Group, said in an interview with ..

Financial markets responded poorly to this news. The Dow Jones opened with falls of around 1% and the Ibex also closed lower. The Mexican Stock Exchange today registers losses of 1.52%. As expected, the collapse of the price of oil also affects Mexico, a country that for years based its economy on oil.

.