Payhawk raises $ 20 million from QED Investors

Payhawk, a platform for managing payments and expenses, has raised $ 20 million. The round was led by the US fund QED Investors, which has a solid track record of investing in more than 15 fintech unicorns, including Klarna and NuBank. Current investor Earlybird Digital East, which led the initial round of $ 3.6 million in March 2020, is also bringing in fresh capital.

Finance teams today use multiple disconnected tools for managing payments, invoices, and expenses. Payhawk acts as a one-stop shop, combining these key elements. As a result, Payhawk enables finance teams to reduce manual labor, keep tight control of budgets in real time, and fully automate spending.

The company has posted 10-fold growth in 2020 and has doubled its revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Its customer base is comprised of a combination of fast-growing and multinational companies, including LuxAir, Lotto24, Holded, Nexo, MacPaw and By Miles.

The fundraiser will allow Payhawk to further expand its product offering and team. The company will expand its coverage to more countries, currencies and payment products to include credit cards and support for the US dollar, Australian dollar and other currencies. Payhawk will also accelerate its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to introduce intelligent workflows and reduce the need for manual approval. The company plans to triple its sales and marketing team in 2021 with the aim of increasing its presence in the UK, Germany and Spain.

Yusuf Ozdalga of QED Investors says: «We are delighted to invest in Payhawk. The company is growing at a frantic rate. The company’s product fundamentals are exceptionally strong, and industry trends are supporting it as well. Since budgets are often managed online by remote teams, there is an unprecedented demand for cost-effective financial solutions. We are looking forward to working with Hristo and his team.

Payhawk CEO and founder Hristo Borisov adds: «We have very ambitious plans for next year. Over the next year, we want to offer great support to finance teams in more than 30 countries to manage business cards, invoices and payments in a unified and efficient way. We plan to significantly expand our integrations with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and also easily connect over corporate bank accounts across Europe. To do this, we must invest in creating the right structure and team to continue growing, and the new round of funding will allow us to do that.

