Payday for Reig Jofre shareholders

One of the most important days came for the shareholders of Reig Jofre, a company that approved on April 29 at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the remuneration to the shareholder through the option of ‘scrip dividend’ or flexible dividend, which would allow Reig Jofre shareholders receive redeemed shares of the Company, but without limiting their possibility of receiving in cash an amount equivalent to the payment of the dividend, if that is their total or partial option. Said shareholders will have today, June 28, the payment of dividend.

For this, the Board of Directors submitted to the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting an increase in the capital stock of the Company. charged to reservations for a determinable amount according to the terms of the agreement, through the issuance of new ordinary shares with a nominal value of fifty cents and with an incomplete allocation forecast.

After the assignment of the rights on June 9, the shareholders had to decide on one of the following options: the exchange for new shares, the exchange in cash through the sale of the rights to the company for a gross amount of 0.045 euros , or the possibility of receiving cash by selling the rights in the market, with the possibility of totally or partially combining these options.

Likewise, the total amount in cash to be distributed by Reig Jofre amounts to one maximum of 3,532,904 euros, which represents a 62% pay-out on the consolidated 2020 result.

Similarly, the maximum number of new shares to be issued in the execution of the capital increase through which the optional dividend in shares or cash is implemented was set at 645,397 shares, an increase of 0.84% ​​of the Company’s capital. for total nominal amount of 322,698.50 euros, charged to reservations. The definitive number of shares to be issued and the corresponding figure by which the capital stock is definitively increased will depend on the number of preferential subscription rights that are finally converted into shares.

Today the cash payment of those shareholders who have chosen to receive all or part of the dividend in cash under the purchase commitment.

On the other hand, the scheduled date for the commencement of the ordinary trading of the new shares created by virtue of the capital increase is initially scheduled for July 19, 2021.