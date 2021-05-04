Payday for Banco Santander shareholders

Election day in Madrid and collection day for the millions of shareholders of Banco Santander, which today distributes one of the most important dividends on the Spanish Stock Exchange. With a charge to 2020, a year in which Santander had historical losses of 8,871 million euros, the bank chaired by Ana Patricia Botín will distribute today 476 million euros in cash among its shareholders in coupon form.

Specifically, the dividend from Banco Santander will be 0.0275 euros per share, an amount that the entity had already communicated and that supposes “the maximum amount allowed in accordance with the limit established by the recommendation of the European Central Bank of December 15, 2020”, not to exceed maximum limits that are equivalent to 15% of the profits or a maximum of 20 basis points of capital.

In any case, Banco Santander has communicated on several occasions its intention to recover a cash payout of 40-50% of ordinary profit in the medium term.

In this sense, last Wednesday, April 28, in the presentation of results for the first quarter of 2021 of Banco Santander, its president, Ana Botín, underlined that current results are “good in all regions” and that “credit quality is strong and capital remains above our target,” which allows us to accrue 40% of the ordinary profit during the year to remunerate the shareholders once the supervisors allow it ”.