Payday 3 launch is scheduled for 2023 with a new publishing agreement, support planned for 18 months after launch

Payday fans, rejoice! Starbreeze has announced its new publishing agreement with Koch Media for Payday 3, with a release window set for 2023. Although the third game in the series was confirmed last year, the last known news about the progress was in October last year. in relation to the title it is in the “design phase”. It is now out of the design phase and is officially on the move.

Starbreeze issued a public press release on the latest news on Payday 3, including the global co-publishing agreement with Koch Media. This agreement is based on the agreement that Payday 3 will have at least 18 months of post-launch support under the “games as a service” model with new content and marketing materials.

The new information on the upcoming game came courtesy of the official Payday 3 Twitter account, along with a new image:

“We are pleased to announce this exclusive long-term Payday 3 co-publishing agreement with Koch Media, who shares our passion for the Payday franchise and Games as a service model. In addition to ensuring continued development, this agreement ensures global Payday 3 release and marketing efforts throughout the game’s lifecycle. We now have a solid foundation for a successful launch of Payday 3, ”said Tobias Sjögren, Starbreeze interim CEO, in the company’s press release.

The next installment in the Payday 3 franchise is officially funded and ready to go into production. The ultimate goal is for the game to ship sometime in 2023, although progress is not at the point where a more specific date is ready to be recorded.

Are you excited to learn more about Payday 3 and the news that it is ready to rock in terms of development? What do you hope the new game brings to the table regarding the series as a whole? Express your thoughts in the comment section below!