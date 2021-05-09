Pay TV, broadband and fixed telephony, the worst rated services | News | Market

Pay TV, broadband and fixed telephony, the worst rated services

Pay television, broadband and fixed telephony were, the same in the previous quarter, the three services worst valued by Spanish households, according to the results of the CNMC Household Panel, corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, dissatisfaction was somewhat less compared to the same period of the previous year: 12.3% of households said they were not satisfied with their pay TV service (compared to 17.8% in 2019). In the case of broadband and fixed telephony, 14.2% and 12.5% ​​of households were little or not at all satisfied with the service (while in 2019 they represented 14.9% and 14.2% %).

Telecommunications services continued to be the ones that registered the most complaints

The services of mobile telephony and mobile internet were the ones with the best user ratings: the percentage of dissatisfied consumers was around 8%.

As has already happened in other waves of the Panel, the data indicate that the main reason for household dissatisfaction with the services was their high price.

If we look at fixed broadband, pay TV and mobile internet services, the second reason for complaint was the lack of quality of service, and in the case of telephony, both fixed and mobile, the bad customer serviceand.

Even so, data for the fourth quarter of 2020 showed a less user discontent: the percentages of households dissatisfied with services fell in almost all cases, as well as dissatisfaction with the price of services.

Users are unhappy with some telco services, but fewer

The CNMC Household Panel also collects information on users who submitted claims. As in recent years, the service with the most complaints was fixed broadband (more than 15% of users have claimed at some time in a year), followed by fixed telephony (11.6%) and mobile telephony (9.2%) .

Regarding the reasons for the claims, the main complaint was the billing problems, in tune with the latest waves of the Panel. However, in the case of fixed broadband, the main reason for complaining was the lack of quality of service (53.1%).