First, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) did it and now the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) requests that there be an agreement between representatives of private schools and parents on the payment of tuition. Read Will I pay tuition if my children don’t go to class? This says Profeco

This afternoon, the federal agency called for the best conditions for the payment of tuition and services to be reconciled and agreed. The SEP endorsed Profeco’s criterion that the health emergency does not exempt or release the parties from their obligations, pointing out that the right to education of students must be guaranteed.

And it recommended not to take any administrative measure that affects students in the continuity of their studies and the 2019-2020 school year.

“In order to overcome the current health emergency situation, derived from the Covid-19 and its economic repercussions, private schools must be flexible; schools must cover the salaries of teachers, and consider the needs of mothers and fathers who They have lost income or the same job, “he said in a statement.

The SEP specified that, in addition, that in accordance with current legislation, Profeco is the instance of mediation and litigation between individuals, therefore it encourages them to establish agreements in coordination and agreement.

The Secretariat warned that although incorporation of studies into the SEP addresses the definition of study plans and programs, as well as the establishment of security conditions in schools, it will be aware of any act that violates the rights of girls and children. In addition, he assured that there will be accompaniment of the dependency before the corresponding instances.

“Despite the fact that there are no face-to-face classes, public and private schools must maintain their commitment to students and assign activities or tasks, to comply with study plans and programs,” he said.

Likewise, the SEP advised that private schools, at all levels, maintain the payments of the teaching and administrative staff of their schools, from the collection of tuition.

Likewise, he reiterated that the agency has no powers regarding the payment of tuition, so dialogue and agreement between private schools, incorporated or with recognition of official validity of studies, and the users of these educational services are pertinent.

