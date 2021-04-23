Pay per use on highways and highways: reactions from the sector

The highways and highways of Spain could be paid in the near future. Industry associations criticize the measure and warn of its injustice and that it will increase road accidents.

April 22, 2021 (08:50 CET)

Pay per use on highways and expressways: an unpopular, unfair measure and a safety problem?

The controversy is again served. As we told you just a few days ago, the GGovernment would have agreed with the European Union a new Recovery Plan in which “the financing of high-capacity roads will be reviewed and an income system will be established to guarantee the funds necessary for the conservation of the state road network.” Although it does not explicitly say so, but Executive sources have specified it on other occasions, the objective would probably be to establish a payment for use on motorways and highways in Spain.

This hypothetical measure is generating countless reactions, among those who consider that it is necessary to pay per use to maintain its status as is the case with many other infrastructures and services, and among those who strongly oppose it. In the latter case, most of the automotive sector.

The RACE warns of an increase in claims

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) it has been the last great institution in this sense to speak. According to their forecasts, this measure only will mean an increase in the accident rate, since “it is on the secondary roads where the risk for people on the move multiplies.” And, obviously, one of the consequences of introducing payment on high-capacity roads will be the transfer of many motorists to other secondary roads.

The RACE criticizes the possible measure to pay for the roads.

According to RACE, the opposition to this measure is also an outcry. More than 75 percent of drivers agree little or nothing with this possibility of paying for use, while 8 out of 10 say they would seek alternative routes, according to their studies. The RACE also denounces that this “measure would once again burden the backs and pockets of drivers with problems and, above all, that it would put them in serious danger by forcing many of them to seek alternative and much more dangerous routes.”

The RACE also published last December a survey in which it assured that 3 out of 4 drivers were opposed to paying under any circumstances for the use of roads. Transferring this displacement to secondary roads that, in addition, already present a very important maintenance and conservation deficit today, certainly does not seem an adequate solution.

Antonio Lucas, RACE Director of Mobility and Road Safety, also recalls that “drivers contribute much more to the State coffers for having a vehicle (car, motorcycle …) than we receive in terms of upkeep and maintenance of infrastructures”. With the payment for the use of highways and highways this circumstance would be even more aggravated, according to his words. Another report, the EuroRAP that assesses the accident rate in the State Highway Network, also points to its concern about this measure, if drivers go to secondary roads to avoid tolls. It must be remembered that 78 percent of fatal accidents occur on this type of conventional road.

CEA denounces a double charge

But not only the RACE has criticized this possible future measure. The European Automobile Commissioner (CEA) has expressed in the last hours to be “radically against the possible payment for the use of highways.” For the organization, it would be a double taxation: “The highways in Spain have been built and maintained through the payment of our taxes, so that, by forcing us to pay to transit them, we are being charged double,” he said in a statement.