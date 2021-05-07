pay, pay and pay again … now roads

The plans known this week to establish a payment for the use of the highways and the increase of the diesel put, even more, the motorist. Why is the automobile the inexhaustible machine for making money?

Opinion: pay, pay and pay again … now also for all highways and motorways

Gut for use of our vehicle, as we have been telling you in the last hours as a result of the new taxes raised by the government in the new Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan reissued to Brussels and published this Wednesday.

Those are already the objectives of the Government and we will see if it comes to fruition or not, since for now some talk about the year 2024. At the moment you already pay twice via your annual road tax and via each liter of fuel that you refuel – we remind you that there is also a more than possible 10 cents tax increase for each liter of diesel, the absolute majority of our park at the moment.

Add to all this the desire of our top leaders of charge us now for the use of the infrastructures -first the high-capacity, then the rest and we have 166,000 km of state highways- and we will have the perfect 360 to get every last drop of juice possible from that inexhaustible machine that seems to have been historically the car and the motorist, and that in the last documented figure reached 30,800 million euros from taxes in 2019 -and since we are with this year, it would be necessary to add another 375 million euros collected in fines-.

The government already plans to pay for the use of all national highways.

The argued excuse from the highest levels is that, if not, it will not be possible to assume its maintenance: a correct cost of our road network would have an annual cost of 4,500 million euros. If they are not extracted and used already from that bag of almost 31,000 million, what is this amount used for? Because In theory, we know that fines must be used for road safety, prevention of traffic accidents and help to victims.

Is intention to apply new rates and taxes is not new among our political leaders – whatever their sign – but this time the difference is that it seems to be serious and amounts between one and four cents per kilometer are already handled. Multiply it by 427 million long-distance trips, which, for example, we also all make in 2019 and you will start to find answers. Powerfull knight…