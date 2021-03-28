Pay off a debt with 91,000 oil-soaked coins

Andreas Flaten is a young man from Peachtree City, Georgia (USA), who recently quit his job in a car workshop, fed up with the toxic environment that existed and his boss. After resigning, he was waiting to cash a final check for $ 915 (a little more than 773 euros) as a salary settlement, but he never thought to receive it in the format in which he did.

His girlfriend shared on Instagram the discovery they made at the door of the house: a mountain made up of 9,151 pennies, which add up to the $ 915.1 owed by his former boss.

The coins, as if that were not enough, were impregnated with what apparently was motor oil (to make it difficult to collect), and a brief note with a clear and concise message: “Fuck you”.

Apparently, according to TooFab, the boss had refused to pay those $ 915 to Andreas, claiming that he had caused damage to the premises. When Andreas said he would go to court, the boss agreed to pay … pero took his own particular revenge.

“We can’t even get all the pennies out because they’re covered in some kind of oil,” Andreas’s girlfriend said. “Who the hell knows how we’re going to get them out of the house, put them in the car, take them out again and put them in a bank? And that if we can, because they are covered in oil, “he added.

“I’m not sure what’s worse … the fact that this man is so miserable that he can’t accept an employee leaving because he’s the biggest jerk he’s ever known, or the fact that he tried hard to get $ 915 in cents just to say ‘fuck you’. I mean … couldn’t he have peed on the check or something? “The young woman commented.