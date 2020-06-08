Since people in the United States took to the streets to protest against the systematic racism that affects the country, there have been many technology companies that have broken the silence and decided support the #BlackLivesMatter movement, either with messages of support, donations or canceling events.

Just to raise funds and show solidarity, on the independent video game platform Itchi.io they have put together what is possibly the largest bundle of games and resources that we have seen to date: 742 items valued at $ 3,470 They have been put up for sale for only 5.

564 creators collaborating

We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever. The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality is now available #BlackLivesMatterhttps: //t.co/JCCnqMF6yz – itch.io (@itchio) June 6, 2020

This is possible thanks to the fact that almost 600 creators have supported the initiative and offered either their games or resources for creating video games for basically nothing. A minimum donation of 5 dollars (less than 5 euros to change) is enough to get everything.

The offer will last until June 16. All the money raised will be donated to two organizations that fight against racial injustice in that country. The bundle is offered as a “pay what you want”, so if it is in your possibilities, do not hesitate to offer a little more than the minimum for such a number of games and support for a good cause.

Some of the included games are well known indies like Oxenfree, Night in the Woods, A Short Hike, Minit or Overland. Once you make the payment You will receive a unique link on the page and in your email from which you can review the entire list of games and resources to add them to your library and make direct downloads without DRM.

Unfortunately, and since the platform was not intended for a package of this magnitude, not all games will be automatically added, and no keys are offered outside of Steam or other stores.

This initiative exceeded its $ 2 million fundraising goal over the weekend, and now they seek to reach 5 million. More than 200,000 people have collaborated, and on average people pay $ 11 for the bundle. Plus, the amount of resources is likely to spread even further in the coming days, and you’ll get everything you buy today or tomorrow.

