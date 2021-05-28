Pay for Twitter Blue? The social network confirms its imminent subscription

Rumors about the Twitter Blue subscription have only been happening in recent weeks, especially after well-known researcher Jane Manchun Wong revealed various details about it. However, we have never been closer to launch than we are right now. And it is that, in the last hours, Twitter has updated its page in the App Store indicating a new type of in-app payment called “Twitter Blue”. Its cost? 2.99 euros or 2.99 dollars.

The company, for the moment, has not issued any official statement confirming the launch of this new subscription. Nor has he spoken on social networks about it. However, the inclusion of this in-app payment on its App Store page suggests that Twitter Blue is not only real, but is probably closer than we think.

In parallel, Jane Manchung Wong has revealed some of the features that would come from the hand of this subscription. These include the ability to change the application icon, select from different themes, and a new reading mode. In the past, the engineer also indicated that Twitter Blue would allow to create collections of tweets or undo the sending of a tweet.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $ 2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Recently, Twitter announced the purchase of Scroll, a startup that allows you to read news from various reputable media without advertising in exchange for a monthly subscription. The CEO of the startup himself indicated on his Twitter profile that the Scroll functions will be integrated into a new Twitter subscription at the end of the year.

This option may also is integrated under Twitter Blue Or, conversely, that the company announces a second subscription with a higher cost that includes the Scroll functions. The latter possibility was pointed out by engineer Jane Manchung Wong in a tweet.

Twitter is also working on tiered subscription pricing model, with one tier having more paid features than the other For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as clutter-free news reading experience (Twitter is acquiring @tryscroll recently) https://t.co/IffFugLxpx – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Twitter Blue isn’t the only recent social network experiment

Lately, Twitter seems to have accelerated the pace with which it implements new features in its social network. In addition to preparing the ground for Twitter Blue, the company recently launched Spaces – which competes with Clubhouse -, began offering stories within its app – such as Instagram -, relaunched the account verification program, announced Super Follow and Tip Jar to monetize better the contents, etc.

When it comes to Twitter Blue, the company’s biggest challenge is getting customers to pay for a service they are used to receiving at no additional cost. If they succeed, it will be an important strategic step that reduce your dependence on the advertising market, their main source of income.

