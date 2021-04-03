Pay attention if you are always with your mobile before sleeping

(Photo: DELMAINE DONSON / GETTY)

The vast majority of people are aware of their mobile until bedtime, even in bed. According to a 2019 study conducted by Common Sense Media, 61% of parents are with their mobile in the half hour before going to bed and 70% of adolescents and young people, too.

Despite this, many of them sleep without problems, says Rafael Pelayo, a sleep medicine specialist at the Stanford Health Care clinic. According to Pelayo, what affects sleep the most is not the mobile phone or the brightness itself, but the kind of content that is consumed in those last moments of the day.

Reading or seeing something uncomfortable before bed can cause a bad night’s sleep. On the contrary, if the mobile phone is used as a relaxing tool to close the day, rest will be favored.

Therefore, if you do not want to give up your mobile time before sleeping, at least pay attention to the following tips from the experts.

Don’t catch up on all notifications

Pelayo recommends using the mobile as a tool to end the day. Check the weather forecast for tomorrow, ask a friend a question or plan the training you want to do the next day.

Be aware of which notifications are going to stress you out and which ones are not, and don’t even think about checking notifications and messages that you know are going to stress you out. That includes current news and work emails.

Change the brightness of your screen to a warmer color the last time before sleeping

“The most damaging thing about screens is their brightness, because they are able to simulate natural light,” says Rebecca Robbins, a professor of medicine at Harvard University. The blue light …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.