Paxos CEO shares his views on cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s next-generation wallet

In late 2020, when it announced that it would add crypto to its platform, PayPal made massive waves throughout the crypto industry. In fact, this could be one of the reasons that cryptocurrency prices received such a strong lead early in the bull run that got them where they are now.

Of course, PayPal couldn’t have done it alone and instead partnered with Paxos to try to handle crypto payments. So far, the partnership seems to have worked quite well and for everyone. In fact, Paxos CEO and Co-Founder Charles Cascarilla recently commented on the state of the crypto sector and PayPal’s next-generation digital wallet for crypto.

The interview with Charles Cascarilla

Cascarilla spoke his thoughts about cryptocurrencies and PayPal during an interview with CNBC. During the interview, he confirmed one of his earlier statements, which is that the demand for encryption services far exceeds expectations. He elaborated by saying that PayPal itself was probably a big reason for this.

He believes that cryptocurrencies are becoming mainstream based on everything seen so far, and Paxos’s main goal now is to create the infrastructure and empower PayPal. However, he also said that there were many other companies interested in getting closer to cryptocurrencies, helping the adoption and growth of the industry.

The interview also addressed price volatility and its impact as a risk factor. Cascarilla said that cryptocurrencies cannot yet be considered as a payment mechanism. In fact, it may never become a payment mechanism. However, he also said that cryptocurrencies could turn to gold one day, and by that time, their price discovery phase could end. If this happens, cryptocurrencies could become less volatile and more reliable.

However, he insists that Paxos is focused on creating the infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and not trying to pick the winning currency. He believes that the market will eliminate bad projects on its own and allow good ones to develop and evolve.