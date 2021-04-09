Paxful advises Argentine freelancers to collect salaries on cryptocurrency platforms

Key facts:

Freelancers are looking for platforms to receive their salary in a fast and dollarized way.

When receiving their salary through traditional Argentine freelances they usually lose more than 45% of the amount.

According to a statement issued by the peer-to-peer financial market, Paxful, received by CriptoNoticias this April 6, in the last year and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have sought a job that allows them to work from home, and organize more effective your time.

Thus, according to the Paxful statement, data from the Latin American platform that offers freelance jobs, WeRemote, showed that from the end of 2019 to mid-2020 their website traffic had increased by 72%. This means that more and more people are looking to enter this mode of independent work.

The same letter states that among the workers who have been mostly encouraged by this type of freelance work, are Argentine professionals, who have grown by 15% from 2019 to 2020, as reported by the BAE business portal earlier this year.

In this way, although remote jobs have increased substantially since 2020, it happens that, by not always working for companies located in the same country, workers choose to receive their salary through global systems that allow them to collect in a simple and dollarized way. , as is the case with cryptocurrency platforms.

This is why Renata Rodrigues, Paxful Marketing Manager, recommends Argentine freelancers receive your salary on cryptocurrency platforms, with the possibility of exchanging them later for the blue dollar (parallel dollar in Argentina). He adds that, if they receive the salary in a traditional banking entity, it would liquidate the dollar at the official value, the workers losing part of their earnings between taxes and exchange commissions.

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platforms allow Argentine freelancers to receive their payments from abroad in crypto at the equivalent value of the blue dollar, which is very convenient. If they choose to collect in a traditional bank account, the entity would settle those dollars at the official value, obtaining around 45% less profit. Renata Rodrigues, Paxful Marketing Manager.

Paxful partners with WeRemoto to support freelancers

Not only for Argentines but for everyone in general, WeRemoto announced at the end of March its partnership with Paxful to provide freelancers with a way to receive their salaries in cryptocurrencies.

The platform recommended through its official blog to receive salaries in cryptocurrencies due to the different benefits it offers. Among them he cites the ease and speed to receive money from abroad; the low commissions, since per transaction from one purse to another is charged between 0.1 and 3%; and the way transparent and secure of operations when using blockchain technology.

He also mentions the decentralization, by not depending on any body and being able to execute transactions from the internet or a mobile phone, without the need for credit cards or other means of payment.

Among the benefits it is added that the cryptocurrencies are deflationary. After the investment, its value rises and it is a great option to protect savings. Finally, the portability, since they are easy to carry from one place to another because they are on the mobile and you can use the amount you want.

WeRemoto in its official blog recommended receiving salaries in cryptocurrencies due to benefits such as its speed and ease in international transactions, its low commissions, its decentralization, among others. Source: mohamed hassan / pxhere.com

The Paxful statement adds that in order for freelancers to receive their payment in cryptocurrencies, all they have to do is register in a digital currency platform, to later verify your data and finally, once the account is configured, start operating.

Thus, cryptocurrencies are entering the work environments of freelancers as a means of payment. OKEx recently announced that it is looking for five merchants also within Argentina, and offers to pay salaries in bitcoin.

Other work platforms that are offering payment in bitcoin are Labor X, in addition to other platforms reviewed by CriptoNoticias among which are CryptoGrynd, Blocklancer and BitGigs.

Finally, Paxful, together with WeRemoto, expressed that currently the most sought after jobs in the freelancer mode are web development and software, as well as marketing, graphic design, writing and editing, customer service or virtual assistance, entry of data, and community manager. In general, these are all those who do not need the physical presence of the employee within the company.