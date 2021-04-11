Paxful Addresses Rumors of Security Breaches and Says Customer Data is Safe

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

A vendor at Raidforum, a marketplace for buying and selling stolen information, claims to have data from millions of Paxful customers.

The global cryptocurrency trading platform Paxful has reported the incident.

The member with the username “mafufi” on Raidforum recently posted a data sale that contains millions of Paxful customers in the marketplace.

The seller posted the listing around 2AM Eastern today this morning and requested 1 BTC (about $ 58,000) for the entire database sale. “Mafufi” claimed to have a database that includes the first name, last name, date of birth, address, gender, phone number, email and password of 4.8 million Paxful customers and employees.

But it seems that the data for sale does not actually exist. Paxful CEO Ray Youssef tweeted to address concerns associated with user data: “1 btc for millions of users? We get this spam leak all the time. It is always false. No user data is leaked. Site party payroll. Stay tuned. All safu identities! “

It seems that Youssef’s account is correct. Potential buyers of the allegedly stolen data were unwilling to pay because Paxful had not reported a breach. Raidforum administrators are reported to have labeled the sale as suspicious.

Paxful has said that the data was illegally obtained from a third-party provider that the crypto trading platform previously used. The platform terminated that contract in September 2020.

The incident, meanwhile, has caused quite a stir on Twitter, and users are concerned this is further proof that anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations, which require crypto exchanges to collect data, leave the exposed customer information.

Companies that become habitual victims

Several large firms have been the victims of recent cyberattacks, which have resulted in the theft of a large amount of personal information from customers. In May of last year, the cybersecurity company “Under The Breach” revealed that customers who bought products using the multinational e-commerce company Shopify and bought items from crypto firms such as Ledger, Bnktothefuture, Trezor and KeepKey, may have had leaks. of data.

The cybersecurity company tweeted screenshots of a hacker attempting to sell stolen data from Bnktothefuture, Trezor, Ledger, and KeepKey users.

Data breaches are a real problem faced by companies, said to be ill-prepared for cybersecurity threats. At the beginning of last year, hackers breached five American law firms and encrypted their data, forcing each firm to pay 100 BTC (amount of $ 918,500 during that time) to restore their access to the data. The past year was not only marked by several bailouts demanding cryptocurrencies as payments, but also by cryptocurrency scams.

Image Source: Shutterstock