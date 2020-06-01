Fernando Hidalgo, representative of Cristian Pavón, broke the silence and gave an overview of the future of Cristian Pavón. The striker is on loan in LA Galaxy with a purchase option of 20 million euros, but it seems that the MLS club is not willing to pay that amount to buy it …

“Last week a news story emerged, in my opinion malicious, where it was said that Pavón had no intention of returning to Boca, which was not his wish, and it is not. Pavón was loaned until the end of the year to LA Galaxy and has a purchase option of 20 million euros net, it would be something like 27 or 28 million gross … “, the agent began, explaining in dialogue with Boca de Selección .

And in the same vein, he said that it is probable that LA Galaxy will not pay that figure: “We must understand that under these conditions, with what is happening today in the world of soccer, if in normal times it was a truly unattainable option for that league right now is even worse. Therefore, the loan will be fulfilled, the necessary time will be taken to fulfill the loan as agreed between the clubs and then the player will have to return to make himself available to Boca.“

“Pavón has a contract and you have to fulfill it. It is a matter of sitting down and seeing if the coach and those who command football are comfortable with Pavón returning or prefer that Pavón have another step by some other club. It is more footballing than contractual” , said Hidalgo.

However, the representative left the door open for the MLS club to buy the pass: “This does not mean that the Galaxy will not try to renew the loan or buy part of the pass.That was not discussed because everything is stopped here and there is no club that today is thinking of buying a soccer player. “

“Players have a contract and contracts have to be fulfilled. In the event that the club’s decision is to extend that contract (which expires in June 2022), it will obviously have to be seen the availability and availability that there is from the economic point of view and engineering will have to be sought to try to reach agreements. We cannot compare contracts from abroad with contracts from Argentina …“Hidalgo closed. What will happen?

