Pavlyuchenkova reveals her path at Roland Garros

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova She is on her own merits one of the fashionable tennis players right now at her 32 years old. The Russian had a spectacular performance and walked in the past Roland Garros reaching the final and breaking that historical barrier that he had with the quarterfinals. And related to fashion is the interview he has given for the Russian version of Vogue magazine in which he undoubtedly talks a lot about tennis and his spirit of improvement every day during the Parisian tournament to end up reaching the best result of his career .

Bitter end of Roland Garros but incredible and unexpected trip

“If someone had told me two weeks before the final, just when I was going to fly to Paris, that I would reach the final, I would not have believed them. I feel very happy with how I fought and played. I leave with all the positive emotions that The tournament left me. Although it also left me incredibly tired. After the final I admit that I was very angry, but thanks to the support of my friends and my brother I could not be in a bad mood for much longer. we celebrate by going to a very nice restaurant. Now after all this I’m spending a few days at home and in no time I’ll fly to England to continue playing.

Round by round gaining confidence

“I never go to a tournament with the idea of ​​doing the first or second round and that’s it. I always think about being able to reach the final or win the tournament. Then it happens that your rival plays better than you and you lose. And injuries, which can show up at any time, this is something impossible to predict. After the first two games I started to gain confidence and realized that I was in good shape, playing well. After the third victory I said to my brother: ‘Damn it, I’m going I’m going to burst into tears right now. ”And I had played very well (he won Sabalenka) and I felt ready to continue winning games but the micro-injuries appeared, I was worried about the pain in my knee. Winning overcame the fear and pain I felt and so I was able to reach the final. “

Emotional and complicated duel against his partner Rybakina in the quarterfinals

“Psychologically it was one of the most difficult games I had. Elena and I spent the whole tournament together. We had breakfast and dinner together, we trained and warmed up. Obviously, the night before our game we no longer had dinner together, which added tension to everything. The next day I got up and I didn’t feel like myself, it’s very difficult to play against a friend. But I’m glad that we were both very professional and gave our 100%. Then we could go to dinner together later that night. “

Alexander, his brother and coach

“Now he is my permanent coach although we had already worked together before. When I was 14 years old, Sasha had also accompanied me, traveled and played with me. We went through a lot then: even fights. Then he decided to resume his tennis career and I looked for foreign coaches in France. We have both matured, we no longer fight, we are very professional with each other. We laugh constantly, he is an extraordinary person, he helps us relax and take off burdens.

During stages of my life, I was not as disciplined as I should have been. Discipline is not only working on the court, but also what you do outside of it: nutrition above all. Sasha has been a professional tennis player and has been through many things, she helps me prevent mistakes based on her experience. It motivates me a lot, believes in me a lot, something that is priceless.

The role of the psychologist

“I experience a lot of emotions before games, I am a very lively person. But during the two weeks of a tournament like this, you have to keep your concentration and a cool head. And in this sense working with a sports psychologist has been rewarding. previously a similar experience but it did not bring me anything. You have to find the one that fits you. And it directs me in the right direction, helps me to face my emotions, to direct my energies in the right direction. “