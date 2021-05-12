Pavlyuchenkova retires and Tig will be Muguruza’s rival in Rome

The Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova He withdrew this Tuesday from the tournament in Rome due to injury and will be replaced by the Romanian Patricia tig, as ‘lucky looser’ (lucky loser), as rival of the Spanish Garbiñe Mugurza in the first round.

Pavlyuchenkova, number 30 in the world, had to resign at the last minute from his party due to an abdominal problem and Tig, who had lost in the rankings against the American Christina McHale, was played, reported the tournament organizers

Muguruza, who returns to compete in Rome after missing the Madrid tournament through injury, has never faced Tig, number 64 of the WTA ranking.

The Spanish, number 12 in the world, was twice a semifinalist on the clay of the Foro Italico.