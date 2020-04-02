Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova She is part of the WTA Women’s Council and is very active in finding solutions and organizing the calendar for the coronavirus crisis. This is why his words about the possibility of playing Roland Garros 2020 they must be taken into account. “Even if the pandemic problem was controlled, we would have a major problem with the surface. Also, the US Open does not want to change its date to give a little more time to prepare to play in Paris. The thing is that in Paris It will be cold in September and the surface will not be in the usual conditions, “he said in words collected by TennisActu.

