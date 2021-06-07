Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina prevail in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/07/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

The Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 102 of the WTA and the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, number 382 of the WTA won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-six minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to the American tennis player Nicole melichar already the dutch Demi Schuurs, numbers 9 and 10 of the WTA. After this result, the tennis players get the place for the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the losing pair managed it 3 times. In addition, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina had a 64% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 61% of the points at service, while the data of their rivals is of a 58% effectiveness and 47% of points obtained at service. To conclude, in relation to the fouls, the qualified players committed a double fault and the players of the defeated pair made 6 double faults.

In the quarterfinals, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina will play against the Poles Magda Linette Y Bernarda pear tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 64 couples participate in the championship.