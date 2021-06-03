Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina get their place in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021 at 4:16 PM CEST

The Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 102 of the WTA and the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 382 of the WTA won in the 30th final of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-2 in fifty-six minutes to the Belgian players Alison van uytvanck Y Greetje Minnen, number 93 of the WTA and number 99 of the WTA respectively. With this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the losing pair did it once. In addition, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina were 73% effective in the first serve and achieved 70% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 78% effectiveness and managed to win 39% of the service points. Finally, in terms of penalties, the qualified players committed a double fault and the players of the defeated pair made 4 double faults.

After this match, the round of 32 will take place where Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina will face off against the winners of the match that will face Ajla tomljanovic Y Storm sanders against Yana Sizikova Y Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air.