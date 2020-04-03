Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova She is being one of the most active players in recent times, giving interviews and analyzing the implications that the competitive break can have for coronavirus. The Russian tennis player sits on the WTA Women’s Council and can be vital in making decisions about restructuring the calendar. The enormous responsibility in a critical situation does not prevent Pavlyuchenkova from maintaining a great sense of humor and showing a curious way to pass the quarantine in Russia.

April 1st in Russia ❄️ no jokes..it keeps getting better mood. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/0s38J7fX7r

– Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) April 1, 2020

